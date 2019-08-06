Ivan Hernandez and Ann Sanders Join Cast of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen August 6

The Tony-winning musical continues at the Music Box Theatre.

Beginning August 6, the Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen welcomes Ivan Hernandez and Ann Sanders to the company at the Music Box Theatre. Hernandez, who made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago, steps into the role of Larry Murphy, and Sanders temporarily takes over the role of Cynthia Murphy (through October 20).

The two actors succeed original Dear Evan Hansen cast members Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park, who played their final performances August 4.

Hernandez played The Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods and Sal in The Capeman, both at the Public Theater's Delacorte; Sanders most recently appeared as Queen Iduna in Frozen. She was also the first Asian-American performer to play Anna Leonowens in The King and I and Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway.

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Michael Greif, features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The Broadway cast is currently headed by Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role.



