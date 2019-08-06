Ivan Hernandez and Ann Sanders Join Cast of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen August 6

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Ivan Hernandez and Ann Sanders Join Cast of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen August 6
By Andrew Gans
Aug 06, 2019
Buy Tickets to Dear Evan Hansen
 
The Tony-winning musical continues at the Music Box Theatre.
Ivan Hernandez and Ann Sanders
Ivan Hernandez and Ann Sanders

Beginning August 6, the Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen welcomes Ivan Hernandez and Ann Sanders to the company at the Music Box Theatre. Hernandez, who made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago, steps into the role of Larry Murphy, and Sanders temporarily takes over the role of Cynthia Murphy (through October 20).

The two actors succeed original Dear Evan Hansen cast members Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park, who played their final performances August 4.

Hernandez played The Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods and Sal in The Capeman, both at the Public Theater's Delacorte; Sanders most recently appeared as Queen Iduna in Frozen. She was also the first Asian-American performer to play Anna Leonowens in The King and I and Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway.

See What Else Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Michael Greif, features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The Broadway cast is currently headed by Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role.

Production Photos: Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway (2019)

Production Photos: Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway (2019)

7 PHOTOS
DEH_BROADWAY_2_15_19_1380.jpg
Andrew Barth Feldman and Lisa Brescia Matthew Murphy
DEH_BROADWAY_2_15_19_0855_EDIT_v003.jpg
Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Matthew Murphy
DEH_BROADWAY_2_15_19_0913.jpg
Alex Boniello and Andrew Barth Feldman Matthew Murphy
DEH_BROADWAY_2_15_19_1245.jpg
Sky Lakota-Lynch, Andrew Barth Feldman, Phoenix Best, and Mallory Bechtel in Dear Evan Hansen Matthew Murphy
DEH_BROADWAY_2_15_19_0504.jpg
Andrew Barth Feldman, Michael Park, Jennifer Laura Thompson, and Mallory Bechtel in Dear Evan Hansen Matthew Murphy
DEH_BROADWAY_2_15_19_0256_EDIT_v003-1.jpg
Andrew Barth Feldman and cast in Dear Evan Hansen Matthew Murphy
DEH_BROADWAY_2_15_19_0370_v003.jpg
Jennifer Laura Thompson and Lisa Brescia Matthew Murphy
Share

(Updated August 6, 2019)

Shop the Playbill Store for all
Dear Evan Hansen souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!