Ivan Turgenev–Inspired About Love Will Play at the Sheen Center

The limited engagement is helmed and written by Bay Street Theatre Associate Artistic Director Will Pomerantz.

About Love, a new play written and directed by Bay Street Theatre Associate Artistic Director Will Pomerantz, begins February 25 at The Sheen Center Off-Broadway ahead of a March 4 opening. Inspired by Ivan Turgenev’s short story “First Love,” the play also features music and lyrics by jazz artist Nancy Harrow.

Appearing on stage is Broadway alum Tom Patterson (1984), joined by Silvia Bond (Things Found on the Ground), Helen Coxe (Super Regret), Dan Domingues (The Tempest at The Public), Jeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical, National Tour), and Jean Tafler (My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories).

The play tells the story of a young man who expects to spend a quiet summer with his parents in the Russian countryside, but soon discovers those three months will be the most consequential of his life, as he learns the difference between love and passion, and the ephemeral nature of life itself.

The limited four-week engagement features scenic design by Brian Staton, costume design by Whitney Locher, lighting design by Allen Hahn, sound design by Connor Brent, musical direction by Misha Josephs, musical arrangements by Alphonso Horne and Owen Broder, and stage management by Abigail Strange.