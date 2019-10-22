Ivankaplay to Premiere at Dixon Place Following Edinburgh Run

The solo show by Charles Gershman imagines an alternate version of America’s First Daughter.

Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Charles Gershman's Ivankaplay will play one night at Dixon Place this November. Starring McLean Peterson as Ivanka, the monologue play offers an alternative version of America's First Daughter, and asks whether a desire to do good is possible when one's conception of “good” is compromised.

Ivankaplay is directed by Rachel Dart. The show will play November 7 at 7:30 PM; tickets are available here.

The Dixon Place performance is presented by Snowy Owl and Jordan Bean. Set and costume design are by Susanne Houstle with sound design by Carsen Joenk, and lighting design by Rachel Fae Szymanski. The production stage manager is Dmitri Barcomi.

Gershman is a Midwest-raised queer playwright, a Dramatists Guild Foundation Playwriting Fellow, and a 2019 Chesley/Bumbalo Playwriting Award winner. Recent productions include The Waiting Game (59E59) and Free & Proud (Theatre503, Edinburgh Fringe, King’s Head Theatre in London).