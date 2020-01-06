Ivo van Hove Adapting Édouard Louis' Who Killed My Father

Dutch actor Hans Kesting will star in the world premiere of the French author's third book, premiering in Antwerp this spring.

Tony winner Ivo van Hove will adapt Édouard Louis' Who Killed My Father, the French literary star's third book, for the stage in Europe this spring. Staged as a monologue play, the world premiere will star Dutch actor Hans Kesting.

Who Killed My Father will debut April 1–5 at the deSingel Theatre in Antwerp, followed by an engagement at the International Theater Amsterdam May 7–17.

Louis' autobiographical play Who Killed My Father investigates the legacy of capitalism and contemporary French politics, while also being an intimate tribute to his father.

"A gripping story about a father who, at the age of 50, is a physical and mental wreck because of the hard work in the industrial world of northern France. It is both a furious indictment of the political elite and a son's declaration of love," says van Hove in a statement online. "Édouard Louis also writes about how, as a young gay man, he was condemned as an outcast by his own workers' family."

Read more about the upcoming production here.

The adaptation of Who Killed My Father follows earlier adaptations of Louis' other books, A History of Violence, which was recently presented at St. Ann's Warehouse, and The End of Eddy, which was presented at the Brooklyn Academy of Music as part of the Next Wave festival.

Van Hove is currently represented on Broadway with the new production of West Side Story, now in previews at the Broadway Theatre.