J. Julian Christopher's Bundle of Sticks Begins at INTAR

In the new play, gay men across the globe attend conversion therapy in the underground Australian city of Coober Pedy.

Performances begin February 22 at INTAR for the world premiere of J. Julian Christopher's Bundle of Sticks. The new play, directed by Lou Moreno, sees gay men from across the globe attend conversion therapy in the underground Australian city of Coober Pedy.

The cast is made up of Lucille Duncan, Fleece, Laura Jordan, Melissa Navia, Zo Tipp, and Hope Ward.

“Bundle of Sticks’ characters are gay men," says director Moreno. "[But] we have cast it without cis male actors. We hope the play will reveal why. J. Julian Christopher is an excellent example of dreaming and writing. His plays are intrinsically Latine but more importantly the stories he tells are big, unapologetically theatrical and tell an authentic human story that is accessible to all of our audience members.”

In Bundle of Sticks, when men arrive at therapy—The Sticks—they are not only challenged by Otto, their toxically masculine group leader, but also by the rainbow serpent responsible for the protection of water and erections.

Bundle of Sticks features production design by Meghan E. Healey, lighting design by Harbour Edney, and sound design by Jesse Mandapat.

Christopher is an alum of The Public Theater's Emerging Writers Group and a New Dramatist resident. His plays include Man Boobs (Pride Films & Plays), Nico was a Fashion Model (Counter-Productions Theatre Company), Animals Commit Suicide (First Floor Theater), and Locusts Have No King (INTAR).

