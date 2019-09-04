J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Park, and Rebecca Luker to Star in Footloose at Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has assembled a quartet of Broadway alums to headline its upcoming presentation of Footloose. J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy, Hamilton) will star as Ren McCormack, with Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) as Ariel Moore, Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw, and Tony nominee Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins) as Vi.
The production, part of the Center’s Broadway Center Stage series, will run October 9–14 in the Eisenhower Theater. Original director Walter Bobbie will helm the semi-staged concert presentation, featuring choreography by Spencer Liff and musical direction by Sonny Paladino.
The musical, based on the ‘80s Kevin Bacon–led film, premiered at the Kennedy Center in 1998 before going on to play Broadway. Included are the Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman songs heard in the movie, as well as an original score by Tom Snow and Dean Pitchford. “I am thrilled to bring this show back to the place where it all started in this very exciting revised version,” said Vice President of Theater Producing and Programming Jeffrey Finn.
The staging will also feature sets and projections by Paul Tate dePoo III, costumes by David Woolard, lighting by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Jon Weston.
Following Footloose, the new Center Stage season will continue with Next to Normal led by Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Bye Bye Birdie.
Footloose on Broadway
