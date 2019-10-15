J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Will Present 3 Musicals at Theatre Row

The new company will launch its inaugural season with the 1973 musical Seesaw.

The newly formed J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company will launch its inaugural 2020 season with three musicals at Theatre Row.

The company, which is under the leadership of Executive Producer and Co-Founder Jim Jimirro and Artistic Director and Co-Founder Robert W. Schneider, will first present the 1973 musical Seesaw February 13–23, 2020. Based on the play Two for the Seesaw by William Gibson, the musical has a book by Michael Bennett, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields.

The season will continue February 27–March 8 with 1962's No Strings, with a book by Samuel Taylor and words and music by Richard Rodgers. The only musical for which Rodgers wrote both music and lyrics explores the allure of Paris and earned star Diahann Carroll a Tony Award.

Closing out the season is the 2001 musical A Class Act with a book by Linda Kline and Lonny Price and music and lyrics by Edward Kleban, the late, Tony-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line. Performances are scheduled for March 12–22.

Creative teams and casting will be announced at a later date. All shows will play Thursdays–Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3 PM.

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals. The Honorary Board members are Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.

Visit j2spotlightnyc.com.

