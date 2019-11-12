Jackie Hoffman Will Star in Concert Version of The Glorious Death of Comrade What’s-His-Name

Don Stephenson will direct the evening at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

A one-night-only concert of The Glorious Death of Comrade What’s-His-Name will be presented January 20, 2020, at 9:30 PM at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Directed by Don Stephenson (The Producers), the concert will feature Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray), Christine Bokhour (Chicago, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Raymond Bokhour (Chicago), Jim Borstelmann (Bullets Over Broadway), Maia Guest (Granite Flats, John Jellison (Come From Away), Drew McVety (Spamalot), Mark Price (Mary Poppins), and Andy Taylor (Sunset Boulevard, Once).

The Glorious Death of Comrade What’s-His-Name, which has a book by David Bridel, music by Simon Gray, and lyrics by Bokhour, is based on The Suicide, a farce written by Nikolai Erdman in 1928.

The musical is set in Stalin’s Soviet Union, where Semyon, an unemployed grumbler, becomes convinced that suicide is his ticket to fame and glory. Before long, friends and neighbors are plotting to exploit his impending death for fun and profit, and, while they’re at it, topple an entire regime.

Fred Lassen is the musical director with Marcus Rojas on tuba and Paul Woodiel on violin. Jen Bender serves as executive producer with Bokhour and McVety also serving as creative producers. Fifth Estate Entertainment (A Christmas Carol, In Residence on Broadway) is the general manager. Graphics are by Zachary Bokhour.

