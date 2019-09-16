Jaclyn Backhaus’ Wives Opens Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Sep 16, 2019
 
Purva Bedi, Aadya Bedi, Sathya Sridharan, and Adina Verson star in the world premiere at Playwrights Horizons.
Adina Verson, Aadya Bedi, and Purva Bedi Joan Marcus

The world premiere of Wives by Jaclyn Backhaus opens at Playwrights Horizons September 16. In the new play Backhaus traverses time and place to introduce us to the wives and paramours of "Great Men," revealing the magic that exists when the crushing weight of that Greatness has been lifted.

Wives, directed by Margot Bordelon, features a cast made up of Purva Bedi (Dance Nation, India Pale Ale), Aadya Bedi (Betrayed, Scorched), Sathya Sridharan (India Pale Ale, Two Mile Hollow), and Adina Verson (Indecent, Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties).

The play, which began August 23, runs through October 6.

The creative team for Wives includes set designer Reid Thompson, costume designer Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, sound designer Kate Marvin, hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas, and production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

Adina Verson, Aadya Bedi, and Purva Bedi in Wives Joan Marcus
Purva Bedi and Aadya Bedi in Wives Joan Marcus
Aadya Bedi and Adina Verson in Wives Joan Marcus
Sathya Sridharan, Purva Bedi, and Aadya Bedi in Wives Joan Marcus
Adina Verson and Aadya Bedi in Wives Joan Marcus
Sathya Sridharan, Purva Bedi, Aadya Bedi, and Adina Verson in Wives Joan Marcus
Aadya Bedi, Sathya Sridharan, and Purva Bedi in Wives Joan Marcus
