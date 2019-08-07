Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees Extends Off-Broadway, Finds New Home

The stand-up show continues at the Cherry Lane Theatre through August 18 before moving to a nearby theatre.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees will remain in the West Village—albeit at a new venue—for a month longer than initially scheduled.

Novak's 75-minute comedy routine will play through August 18 at its current home, the Cherry Lane Theatre. Following a brief hiatus, the show will resume performances at the nearby Lucille Lortel Theatre August 28–September 21.

In the show, directed by fellow comedian John Early, Novak weaves a story of sexual coming-of-age with philosophy, her love of literature, and meditations on the femininity of the penis.



Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is presented by Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, with Mike Birbiglia attached as executive producer. The producing team also includes Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia, and Abingdon Theatre Company.

