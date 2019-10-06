Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees Closes Off-Broadway

Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne is behind the twice-extended New York City premiere of the comedian's newest show.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees, a new comedy written by and starring Jacqueline Novak, closes October 6. The production is presented by Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, with fellow comedian Mike Birbiglia attached as executive producer.

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees, directed by John Early, began performances in New York City July 10 following runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in Los Angeles.

Part feminist outcry and part coming-of-age story, in Get On Your Knees, Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show.

"Jacqueline is a one of a kind voice for the ages," says Lyonne. "I'm thrilled to present her show, as she is a total original whose linguistic gymnastics took my brain topsy turvy while doubling me over with laughter. I can't wait for people to experience her hugely relevant show and singular artistry at Cherry Lane."

Get On Your Knees is presented by Lyonne and executive-produced by Birbiglia. Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia are producers.

