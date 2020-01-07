Jacqueline Novak’s Dad Gave Her Uncle a Warning About Seeing Get on Your Knees

Video   Jacqueline Novak’s Dad Gave Her Uncle a Warning About Seeing Get on Your Knees
By Dan Meyer
Jan 07, 2020
 
The Off-Broadway star dropped by The Tonight Show January 6.

Jacqueline Novak’s father emailed her uncle ahead of her relatives seeing Get on Your Knees Off-Broadway to offer a warning in advance about how sexual the solo show was. Watch Novak read it aloud to host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show above.

During the interview, Fallon also brought up Novak’s childhood performing dreams. He even played a clip of the Off-Broadway star singing “Look Down” from Les Misérable during a second grade talent show.

Get on Your Knees, written and performed by Novak, is a highbrow and comical look at oral sex. The show is a hit—receiving critical acclaim and several extensions, including a return engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, now playing through January 26.

READ: Comedian Jacqueline Novak Conquers Theatre With Her Off-Broadway Smash

“I think it can be a rigorous spiritual practice. Consider it as an opportunity to exercise the virtue of humility,” said Novak of the show’s subject matter to Fallon.

Production Photos: Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees at the Cherry Lane Theatre

6 PHOTOS
