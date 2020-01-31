Jagged Little Pill Star Elizabeth Stanley Is Engaged

The Broadway veteran announced the news on Instagram.

Elizabeth Stanley, who currently stars as Mary Jane in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, announced her engagement to boyfriend, fellow theatre artist Charlie Murphy, January 31.

"This man makes me feel like the luckiest woman," she wrote on Instagram. "So glad I held out for you."

Prior to the Alanis Morissette-Diablo Cody musical, Stanley appeared on Broadway in On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and Company, as well as the 2012 Encores! revival of Merrily We Roll Along.

Murphy is a co-founder of Esperance Theater Company, where he serves as managing director. His stage credits include All's Well That Ends Well and Measure for Measure, both with the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park.

