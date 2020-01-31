Jagged Little Pill Star Elizabeth Stanley Is Engaged

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Jagged Little Pill Star Elizabeth Stanley Is Engaged
By Playbill Staff
Jan 31, 2020
Buy Tickets to Jagged Little Pill
 
The Broadway veteran announced the news on Instagram.
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Elizabeth Stanley Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Elizabeth Stanley, who currently stars as Mary Jane in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, announced her engagement to boyfriend, fellow theatre artist Charlie Murphy, January 31.

"This man makes me feel like the luckiest woman," she wrote on Instagram. "So glad I held out for you."

Prior to the Alanis Morissette-Diablo Cody musical, Stanley appeared on Broadway in On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and Company, as well as the 2012 Encores! revival of Merrily We Roll Along.

Murphy is a co-founder of Esperance Theater Company, where he serves as managing director. His stage credits include All's Well That Ends Well and Measure for Measure, both with the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!