Jaime Cepero, Trent Saunders, Katie Ladner, More Cast in ACT of CT's Reimagined Godspell

Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine will set the Stephen Schwartz musical in an abandoned church.

A Contemporary Theatre (ACT) of Connecticut will present a modernized, re-imagined interpretation of Stephen Schwartz’s Godspell February 6–March 8.

Directed by Daniel C. Levine, the cast will feature Jaime Cepero (Smash), Florrie Bagel (The Rose Tattoo), Katie Ladner (Wicked), Andrew Poston (Kinky Boots), Trent Saunders (Evita), and Emma Tattenbaum-Fine (Netflix's Explained).

ACT Founder and Artistic Director Levine's concept for this production followed the April 2019 burning of Paris’ famed Notre Dame Cathedral. Says Levine, “I thought to myself, what if I set the ACT of CT production in an abandoned church? What if this church was in midtown Manhattan and was slated to be demolished tomorrow to make room for condominiums? What if nobody had stepped foot in this condemned holy place for a decade, save for a group of homeless who had been squatting there for six months?”

Schwartz gave Levine permission to alter the show, including removing the song "Tower of Babble."

Conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak with music and lyrics by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin), Godspell's Tony-nominated score features "Day by Day," "Turn Back, O Man," "Learn Your Lessons Well, "Prepare Ye the Way," and "Light of the World."

The upcoming production will also have music direction by Danny White, choreography by Sara Brians, scenic design by Reid Thompson, costume design by Brenda Phelps, and lighting design by Jack Mehler.

