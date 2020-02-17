Jamael Westman, Taylor Iman Jones, Rory O'Malley, More Will Star in Los Angeles Run of Hamilton

Performances of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical will begin in March.

Jamael Westman, who was Olivier-nominated for his performance as Alexander Hamilton in the London production of Hamilton, will reprise his work in the Los Angeles staging of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

He will be joined by Nicholas Christopher as Aaron Burr, Rubén J. Carbajal as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Joanna A. Jones as Eliza Hamilton, Taylor Iman Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Carvens Lissaint as George Washington, Simon Longnight as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Rory O'Malley as King George, Sabrina Sloan as Angelica Schuyler, and Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

The company also includes Sam Aberman, Gerald Avery, Amanda Braun, Cameron Burke, Yossi Chaikin, Trey Curtis, Jeffery Duffy, Karlee Ferreira, Tré Frazier, Aaron Alexander Gordon, Sean Green, Jr., Jared Howelton, Sabrina Imamura, Jennifer Locke, Yvette Lu, Taeko Mccarroll, Mallory Michaellann, Antuan Magic Raimone, Julian Ramos, Jen Sese, Willie Smith III, Terrance Spencer, Raven Thomas, Tommar Wilson, Mikey Winslow, and Morgan Anita Wood.

Performances are scheduled for March 12–September 20 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The hit musical, based on Ron Chernow's biography, features a book, music, and lyrics by Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

Hamilton is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

