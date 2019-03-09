James Graham’s Ink Will Transfer to the West End

Rupert Goold directs the Almeida hit, which will begin performances at the Duke of York's Theatre in September.

Following a sold-out season at the Almeida Theatre, James Graham's Ink will transfer to the Duke of York’s Theatre beginning September 9 prior to an official opening September 19. The limited engagement will continue through January 6, 2018.

The play, directed by Rupert Goold (King Charles III), began performances at the Almeida June 17; it is scheduled to play there through August 5.

With a cast featuring Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster, Matilda) and Richard Coyle (The Associate, The Lover), the new play concerns a young and rebellious Rupert Murdoch and the birth of the U.K.'s most influential newspaper: The Sun. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

In a statement, Graham said, “It's been such a creatively rewarding experience, building this show at the Almeida. I'm in absolute awe of our actors and the creative team, led by Rupert. And grateful to the audiences who've been coming and supporting the work. After being given the chance to revive This House in the West End earlier this year, I think it's really exciting to see so many new and politically-engaged plays being given the chance to find a wider audience.”

Goold added, “Ink is a play about ambition, truth and the power of the press—and for that reason it has never felt a more timely and significant story to tell.”

The production features design by Bunny Christie, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and composition by Adam Cork, video by Jon Driscoll, choreography and movement direction by Lynne Page, and casting by Anne McNulty CDG.

For tickets, call 0844 871 7623 or visit InkthePlay.com.

