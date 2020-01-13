James Monroe Iglehart, Taylor Iman Jones, Heath Saunders, More Will Sing Ben Caplan Songs in Broadway’s Future Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   James Monroe Iglehart, Taylor Iman Jones, Heath Saunders, More Will Sing Ben Caplan Songs in Broadway’s Future Concert
By Andrew Gans
Jan 13, 2020
 
John Znidarsic hosts and directs the free evening.
New_York_Pops_Gala_Concert_Arrivals_2018_HR
James Monroe Iglehart Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, will continue January 27 in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Produced, directed, and hosted by John Znidarsic, the free evening will spotlight the songs of Ben Caplan. Show time is 6 PM.

Interpreting the songs of Caplan will be Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Jake Boyd (Wicked), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Damon J. Gillespie (NBC’s Rise), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Ben Schrager (Ms. Estrada), Ari McKay Willford (Once), and Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants).

The performers will be backed by musicians Caplan, Jakob Reinhardt, Nathan Bishop, Will Hack, Scott Still, and Luis Diaz-Reeds.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Caplan toured the country as Christian Grey in 50 Shades! a musical parody, a role he went on to perform Off-Broadway. He made his composing debut in 2018 at Feinstein's/54 Below with his concert Geeks, Misﬁts, and Nobodies followed by a concert featuring selections from his musical I Don't Want to Talk About It.

Jen Sandler co-produces.


Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!