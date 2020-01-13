James Monroe Iglehart, Taylor Iman Jones, Heath Saunders, More Will Sing Ben Caplan Songs in Broadway’s Future Concert

John Znidarsic hosts and directs the free evening.

Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, will continue January 27 in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Produced, directed, and hosted by John Znidarsic, the free evening will spotlight the songs of Ben Caplan. Show time is 6 PM.

Interpreting the songs of Caplan will be Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Jake Boyd (Wicked), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Damon J. Gillespie (NBC’s Rise), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Ben Schrager (Ms. Estrada), Ari McKay Willford (Once), and Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants).

The performers will be backed by musicians Caplan, Jakob Reinhardt, Nathan Bishop, Will Hack, Scott Still, and Luis Diaz-Reeds.

Caplan toured the country as Christian Grey in 50 Shades! a musical parody, a role he went on to perform Off-Broadway. He made his composing debut in 2018 at Feinstein's/54 Below with his concert Geeks, Misﬁts, and Nobodies followed by a concert featuring selections from his musical I Don't Want to Talk About It.

Jen Sandler co-produces.



