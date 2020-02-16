Jamie deRoy & Friends Welcomes Sierra Boggess, Rick Crom, Well-Strung, and More February 16

The evening at Birdland benefits The Actors Fund.

Jamie deRoy’s long-running Jamie deRoy & friends variety show returns to New York’s Birdland February 16 at 5:30 PM. Part of the club’s Broadway at Birdland concert series, the evening benefits The Actors Fund.

DeRoy, who hosts, will be joined by special guests Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), Rick Crom (NEWSical, The Goodbye Girl), Harrison Greenbaum (America's Got Talent, What's Your Problem?), Paula Dione Ingram (Porgy and Bess), and the string quartet Well-Strung.

Barry Kleinbort directs with musical direction by Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard on bass.

In addition to Tony Awards as a producer, deRoy has won eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, and 11 Telly Awards for her work on stage and screen.

Click here for ticket information.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Celebrating the Stage Roles of Sierra Boggess Celebrating the Stage Roles of Sierra Boggess 43 PHOTOS

Boggess has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Beth Leavel (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald , Will Swenson , Gavin Creel , Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez , and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com .

(Updated February 16, 2020)