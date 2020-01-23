Jamie deRoy & Friends Will Welcome Sierra Boggess, Rick Crom, Well-Strung, More

The evening at Birdland will benefit The Actors Fund.

Jamie deRoy’s long-running Jamie deRoy & friends variety show will return to New York’s Birdland February 16 at 5:30 PM. Part of the club’s Broadway at Birdland concert series, the evening will benefit The Actors Fund.

DeRoy, who will host, will be joined by special guests Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), Rick Crom (NEWSical, The Goodbye Girl), Harrison Greenbaum (America's Got Talent, What's Your Problem?), Paula Dione Ingram (Porgy and Bess), and the string quartet Well-Strung.

Barry Kleinbort will direct with musical direction by Ron Abel and Tom Hubbard on bass.

In addition to Tony Awards as a producer, deRoy has won eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, and 11 Telly Awards for her work on stage and screen.

