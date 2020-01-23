Jamie deRoy & Friends Will Welcome Sierra Boggess, Rick Crom, Well-Strung, More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Jamie deRoy & Friends Will Welcome Sierra Boggess, Rick Crom, Well-Strung, More
By Andrew Gans
Jan 23, 2020
 
The evening at Birdland will benefit The Actors Fund.
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Sierra Boggess_HR_.jpg
Sierra Boggess Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jamie deRoy’s long-running Jamie deRoy & friends variety show will return to New York’s Birdland February 16 at 5:30 PM. Part of the club’s Broadway at Birdland concert series, the evening will benefit The Actors Fund.

DeRoy, who will host, will be joined by special guests Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), Rick Crom (NEWSical, The Goodbye Girl), Harrison Greenbaum (America's Got Talent, What's Your Problem?), Paula Dione Ingram (Porgy and Bess), and the string quartet Well-Strung.

Barry Kleinbort will direct with musical direction by Ron Abel and Tom Hubbard on bass.

In addition to Tony Awards as a producer, deRoy has won eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, and 11 Telly Awards for her work on stage and screen.

Click here for ticket information.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Celebrating the Stage Roles of Sierra Boggess

Celebrating the Stage Roles of Sierra Boggess

43 PHOTOS
Anthony Crivello and Sierra Boggess in <i>Phantom &mdash; The Las Vegas Spectacular</i>
Anthony Crivello and Sierra Boggess in Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular
Anthony Crivello and Sierra Boggess in <i>Phantom &mdash; The Las Vegas Spectacular</i>
Anthony Crivello and Sierra Boggess in Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular
Sean Palmer and Sierra Boggess
Sean Palmer and Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Derrick Baskin, Sierra Boggess, Sherie Rene Scott and Tyler Maynard in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Derrick Baskin, Sierra Boggess, Sherie Rene Scott and Tyler Maynard in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid.
Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess
Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Douglas Sills, Kristin Chenoweth and Sierra Boggess in City Center's <I>Music in the Air</I>
Douglas Sills, Kristin Chenoweth and Sierra Boggess in City Center's Music in the Air Joan Marcus
Ryan Silverman, Sierra Boggess and Tom Alan Robbins in City Center's <I>Music in the Air</I>
Ryan Silverman, Sierra Boggess and Tom Alan Robbins in City Center's Music in the Air Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess and Ryan Silverman in City Center's <I>Music in the Air</I>
Sierra Boggess and Ryan Silverman in City Center's Music in the Air Joan Marcus
Ryan Silverman, Kristin Chenoweth, Sierra Boggess and Douglas Sills in City Center's <I>Music in the Air</I>
Ryan Silverman, Kristin Chenoweth, Sierra Boggess and Douglas Sills in City Center's Music in the Air Joan Marcus
Share

Boggess has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Beth Leavel (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!