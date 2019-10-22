Jane Alexander and James Cromwell Join Grand Horizons on Broadway

Jane Alexander and James Cromwell Join Grand Horizons on Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Oct 22, 2019
 
The new Bess Wohl play, directed by Leigh Silverman, will premiere on Broadway this winter.
Jane Alexander and James Cromwell

Tony and Emmy winner and four-time Oscar nominee Jane Alexander and Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner James Cromwell have joined the upcoming Broadway production of Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl. The Second Stage production, which begins previews in December, will play a ten-week engagement at the Hayes Theater with direction by Leigh Silverman.

Alexander and Cromwell, who will play Nancy and Bill, respectively, join the previously announced Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Maulik Pancholy as Tommy, Ashley Park as Jess, and Michael Urie as Brian. Thomas Sadoski, who had been announced for the role of Ben, is no longer part of the production due to scheduling conflicts; a replacement will be announced.

TCG Gala_2019_HR
Michael Urie Joseph Marzullo/WENN

READ: How Straight Plays Became Broadway’s Biggest Buzz With Leigh Silverman

Grand Horizons will begin performances December 23 ahead of a January 23, 2020, opening.

In Grand Horizons, Bill and Nancy have spent 50 years as a married couple. As they settle into their new home in Grand Horizons, Nancy suddenly walks out, leaving their sons Brian and Ben to struggle with the sudden change and crumbling family.

The play, a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, heads to New York following a recent world premiere at WTF (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

The Broadway production will feature sets and costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

