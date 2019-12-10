Jane Krakowski, Loretta Devine, and Lillias White Will Join Tituss Burgess at Carnegie Hall

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Emmy nominee Burgess will make his debut at the famed venue in an evening devoted to Stephen Sondheim.

When stage and screen star Tituss Burgess makes his Carnegie Hall debut February 1, 2020, he will be joined by a host of award-winning guest stars and friends.

The 8 PM concert, a tribute to the music of Stephen Sondheim titled Take Me to the World, will feature appearances by Emmy winner Loretta Devine (Dreamgirls, Grey's Anatomy) and Tony Award winners Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Nine) and Lillias White (The Life, Barnum).

Directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman with music direction by Charlie Rosen, the program focuses on the music of Sondheim—on the occasion of his upcoming 90th birthday—and its impact on Burgess’ life.

In a statement, Burgess said, “Sondheim is a religion. I don’t claim to have some profound knowledge on interpreting his catalog, but I do have an expert awareness on how deeply I’ve been affected by his vast array of compositions. I simply want to thank him for what he’s given me and so many other people.”

Burgess, whose Broadway credits include Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid, and Guys and Dolls, has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and two Critics’ Choice TV Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He was also awarded Best Actor at the 2015 Webby Awards and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy at the 2015 Gold Derby TV Awards.



