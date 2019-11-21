Janet Dacal Will Join Cast of The Band’s Visit National Tour

By Andrew Gans
Nov 21, 2019
 
The Broadway alum will begin performances in January 2020.
Janet Dacal, most recently on Broadway in The Prince of Broadway, will join the cast of the national tour of The Band's Visit January 3, 2020, at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York.

Dacal, also seen on Broadway in Wonderland, In the Heights, and Good Vibrations, will step into the role of Dina, succeeding Chilina Kennedy, a perennial leading player in Beautiful—The Carole King Musical. She will join a cast led by original film star Sasson Gabay as Tewfiq.

The tour launched in June at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island before going on to play over 30 cities in its first season.

The Band's Visit, about an Egyptian police orchestra accidentally stranded in an Israeli desert town and the unexpected bonds that form over their single day there, premiered at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company before opening on Broadway in November 2017.

The Orin Wolf-produced musical went on to win 10 Tony Awards the following year: Best Musical, Best Original Score for David Yazbek, Best Book of a Musical for Itamar Moses, Best Direction of a Musical for David Cromer, Best Orchestrations for Jamshied Sharifi, Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Tyler Micoleau, Best Sound Design of a Musical for Kai Harada, and wins for original stars Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk, and Ari'el Stachel.

The staging also features choreography by Patrick McCollum, sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Sarah Laux, and projections by Maya Ciarrocchi. Andrea Grody and Dean Sharenow serve as music supervisors.

Broadway's Janet Dacal (In the Heights, Wonderland) is spending her December in sunny Florida, starring in the Actors' Playhouse production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years. She shares backstage photos from the show and offers a tour of the city's beaches and Cubano cuisine! Read the Playbill.com story.

