Janet McTeer to Star Opposite David Oyelowo in Showtime’s The President is Missing

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Janet McTeer to Star Opposite David Oyelowo in Showtime’s The President is Missing
By Dan Meyer
Feb 20, 2020
 
The Tony winner will play the president’s chief of staff in the upcoming series.
Janet McTeer and David Oyelowo
Janet McTeer and David Oyelowo

Tony, Olivier, and Golden Globe winner Janet McTeer will star in the pilot of Showtime’s upcoming thriller series The President is Missing.

Deadline reports stage alum and Oscar nominee David Oyelowo (Othello at NYTW, Selma) will play the vice president who suddenly finds himself in the Oval Office after the disappearance of the president. McTeer plays chief of staff Carolyn Brock, a cool-headed but sharp-tongued gatekeeper for the Commander-in-Chief.

The President is Missing is based on the novel of the same title by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson from Christopher McQuarrie and Anthony Peckham.

McTeer was most recently seen on stage in Bernhardt/Hamlet, scoring a Tony nomination for her performance. On TV, she has been seen on Damages, Jessica Jones, and was bumped up to series regular in the upcoming Season 3 of Ozarks opposite My Name Is Lucy Barton star Laura Linney.

First Look at Janet McTeer in Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet on Broadway

First Look at Janet McTeer in Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet on Broadway

The Golden Globe, Tony, and Olivier Award winner stars as early 20th century French trailblazer Sarah Bernhardt in the world premiere.

7 PHOTOS
Bernhardt-Hamlet_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_0120_ Jason Butler Harner and Janet McTeer in BernhardtHamlet, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Jason Butler Harner and Janet McTeer Joan Marcus
Bernhardt-Hamlet_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_0106_Jason Butler Harner, Janet McTeer and Dylan Baker in BernhardtHamlet, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Jason Butler Harner, Janet McTeer, and Dylan Baker Joan Marcus
Bernhardt-Hamlet_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_0159_Janet McTeer and Brittany Bradford in BernhardtHamlet, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Janet McTeer and Brittany Bradford Joan Marcus
Bernhardt-Hamlet_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_0048_Dylan Baker and Janet McTeer in BernhardtHamlet, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Dylan Baker and Janet McTeer Joan Marcus
Bernhardt-Hamlet_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_0462_Dylan Baker, Jason Butler Harner, Paxton Whitehead, Janet McTeer and Matthew Saldivar in BernhardtHamlet, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Dylan Baker, Jason Butler Harner, Paxton Whitehead, Janet McTeer, and Matthew Saldivar Joan Marcus
Bernhardt-Hamlet_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_0256_Janet McTeer in BernhardtHamlet, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Janet McTeer Joan Marcus
Bernhardt-Hamlet_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_0206_Janet McTeer in BernhardtHamlet, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Janet McTeer Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!