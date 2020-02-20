Janet McTeer to Star Opposite David Oyelowo in Showtime’s The President is Missing

The Tony winner will play the president’s chief of staff in the upcoming series.

Tony, Olivier, and Golden Globe winner Janet McTeer will star in the pilot of Showtime’s upcoming thriller series The President is Missing.

Deadline reports stage alum and Oscar nominee David Oyelowo (Othello at NYTW, Selma) will play the vice president who suddenly finds himself in the Oval Office after the disappearance of the president. McTeer plays chief of staff Carolyn Brock, a cool-headed but sharp-tongued gatekeeper for the Commander-in-Chief.

The President is Missing is based on the novel of the same title by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson from Christopher McQuarrie and Anthony Peckham.

McTeer was most recently seen on stage in Bernhardt/Hamlet, scoring a Tony nomination for her performance. On TV, she has been seen on Damages, Jessica Jones, and was bumped up to series regular in the upcoming Season 3 of Ozarks opposite My Name Is Lucy Barton star Laura Linney.