Janie Dee to Star in London Premiere of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

By Olivia Clement
Jan 21, 2020
The Olivier Award winner will star as Masha in Christopher Durang’s comedy at the Charring Cross Theatre.
Janie Dee
Janie Dee Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

Oliver Award winner Janie Dee, seen on the London stage recently in The Boy Friend and Follies, will star as Masha in the upcoming London premiere of Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. The play, which won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2013, will be directed in the U.K. by Chicago's Walter Bobbie.

The comedy will play a limited engagement at the Charring Cross Theatre March 21–May 16, with further casting to be announced.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Emily Rebholz, and sound designer and composer Mark Bennett. Casting is by Ginny Schiller.

Inspired by Chekhov, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike sees the quiet lives of two sisters in Bucks County, Pennsylvania—Vanya and Sonia—upended by the arrival of their gallivanting sister Masha and her younger male companion.

Dee has been seen Off-Broadway in Linda, and was recently seen in the European premiere of Eleanor Burgess' The Niceties at the Finborough Theatre in London.

