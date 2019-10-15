Jason Alexander to Host Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala

The evening will honor Once On This Island songwriters Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Tony winner Jason Alexander, seen Off-Broadway most recently in The Portuguese Kid, will host the upcoming Dramatists Guild Foundation’s gala on November 4 in New York City. The evening will celebrate Tony-winning songwriters Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once On This Island), among other honorees, with additional participants and performers to be announced.

“I am so thrilled to honor Lynn and Stephen and continue their legacy of support for young and emerging artists,” said Alexander. “The Foundation insures there will be artists just as profound well into the future.”

READ: Why Jason Alexander Gave Up Dramatic Roles for Comedy

The fall gala will also pay tribute to the Foundation's founder, Alan Jay Lerner, with the presentation of the inaugural Alan Jay Lerner Awards, presented to Ahrens and Flaherty, as well as honorees Sean Patrick Flahaven, the President of Concord Theatricals, and TodayTix Founders Brian Fenty and Merritt Baer.

“The Lerner family is honored that DGF has created an award acknowledging the legacy of Alan Jay Lerner,” said Liza Lerner, daughter of the late Alan Jay Lerner. “He would be thrilled to know that the work of the Foundation continually supports emerging playwrights and lyricists. On behalf of the entire family, we thank you.”

The gala will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom and the evening's entertainment directed by Kathleen Marshall. For tickets, visit: dgf.org/gala, email dgf@total-managment.com, or call (212) 878-6646.