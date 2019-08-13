Jason Danieley to Host Concert Benefit Celebrating Late Tony Honoree Marin Mazzie

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Jason Danieley to Host Concert Benefit Celebrating Late Tony Honoree Marin Mazzie
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 13, 2019
 
Liz Callaway, David Hyde Pierce, and Howard McGillin are among the performers who will pay tribute to the late Ragtime and Passion star.
marin mazzie and jason danieley Flea Market 2016 HR.jpg
Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley Monica Simoes

Cancer Support Community will host a benefit concert in honor of late Tony Award honoree Marin Mazzie September 22 at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Mazzie’s husband, Drama Desk Award nominee Jason Danieley, will host the 6 PM evening named in honor of Mazzie’s favorite flower.

Marin Mazzie’s Sunflower Power Hour will raise funds for CSC to provide navigation services to support patients, caregivers, and their loved ones during cancer treatment.

Danieley will be joined by Liz Callaway, Victor Garber, Rebecca Luker, Howard McGillin, and Sally Wilfert, as well as Tony winners Debra Monk, David Hyde Pierce, and Karen Ziemba.

The benefit concert caps off Danieley’s September engagement at Feinstein’s/54 Below, which runs September 18–21.

A three-time Tony nominee for Ragtime, Passion, and Kiss Me, Kate, Mazzie became a tireless patient advocate following her 2015 diagnosis with ovarian cancer. She died September 13, 2018. The Tony Administration Committee honored Mazzie with a Special Tony Award earlier this year in recognition of her advocacy in the theatre community and support of women's health initiatives.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!