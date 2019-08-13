Jason Danieley to Host Concert Benefit Celebrating Late Tony Honoree Marin Mazzie

Liz Callaway, David Hyde Pierce, and Howard McGillin are among the performers who will pay tribute to the late Ragtime and Passion star.

Cancer Support Community will host a benefit concert in honor of late Tony Award honoree Marin Mazzie September 22 at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Mazzie’s husband, Drama Desk Award nominee Jason Danieley, will host the 6 PM evening named in honor of Mazzie’s favorite flower.

Marin Mazzie’s Sunflower Power Hour will raise funds for CSC to provide navigation services to support patients, caregivers, and their loved ones during cancer treatment.

Danieley will be joined by Liz Callaway, Victor Garber, Rebecca Luker, Howard McGillin, and Sally Wilfert, as well as Tony winners Debra Monk, David Hyde Pierce, and Karen Ziemba.

The benefit concert caps off Danieley’s September engagement at Feinstein’s/54 Below, which runs September 18–21.

A three-time Tony nominee for Ragtime, Passion, and Kiss Me, Kate, Mazzie became a tireless patient advocate following her 2015 diagnosis with ovarian cancer. She died September 13, 2018. The Tony Administration Committee honored Mazzie with a Special Tony Award earlier this year in recognition of her advocacy in the theatre community and support of women's health initiatives.

Click here to purchase tickets.

