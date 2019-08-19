Jason Gotay and Mikaela Bennett Set for Muny Magic Concerts

The November concerts will be held at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

Mikaela Bennett and Jason Gotay, who were recently seen in the Muny’s production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, will headline the eighth installment of the St. Louis venue’s off-season concert series, Muny Magic at The Sheldon.

The concerts will be held November 5 and 6 in the Sheldon Concert Hall. Show time both nights is 7:30 PM.

The evening will be music directed by Charlie Alterman. Bennett and Gotay will perform numbers from Cinderella as well as other Broadway favorites.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Bennett made her professional debut starring as Penelope in The Golden Apple at City Center Encores!. She starred as Maria in West Side Story at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, originated the role of Norma in the Off-Broadway production of Renascence, and originated the title role of Acquanetta at the Prototype Festival.

Gotay has been seen on Broadway in Bring It On and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark as well as in the Encores! production of Call Me Madam.

For ticket information visit Muny.org/MunyMagic.

