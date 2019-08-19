Jason Gotay and Mikaela Bennett Set for Muny Magic Concerts

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Jason Gotay and Mikaela Bennett Set for Muny Magic Concerts
By Andrew Gans
Aug 19, 2019
 
The November concerts will be held at the Sheldon Concert Hall.
Dramatists_Guild_Foundation_Stephen_Schwartz_70th_Birthday_Celebration_2018_HR
Jason Gotay Marc J. Franklin

Mikaela Bennett and Jason Gotay, who were recently seen in the Muny’s production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, will headline the eighth installment of the St. Louis venue’s off-season concert series, Muny Magic at The Sheldon.

The concerts will be held November 5 and 6 in the Sheldon Concert Hall. Show time both nights is 7:30 PM.

Vineyard_Theatre_Gala_2018_HR
Mikaela Bennett Marc J. Franklin

The evening will be music directed by Charlie Alterman. Bennett and Gotay will perform numbers from Cinderella as well as other Broadway favorites.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Bennett made her professional debut starring as Penelope in The Golden Apple at City Center Encores!. She starred as Maria in West Side Story at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, originated the role of Norma in the Off-Broadway production of Renascence, and originated the title role of Acquanetta at the Prototype Festival.

Gotay has been seen on Broadway in Bring It On and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark as well as in the Encores! production of Call Me Madam.

For ticket information visit Muny.org/MunyMagic.

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

From Guys and Dolls to Aida, the Muny has produced hundreds of shows since its founding in 1919.

100 PHOTOS
The Muny's 1926 season_Muny_Production Photo_1926_Irene Dunne_HR_Oseland Collection, Muny Archive.jpg
1926: Irene Dunne in The Muny's 1926 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1931 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1931_Cary Grant_HR Muny Archive.jpg
1931: Cary Grant in the Muny's 1931 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1936 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1936_June Havoc_HR_Bruno of Hollywood.jpg
1936: June Havoc in the Muny's 1936 season Bruno of Hollywood
Gentlemen Unafraid_Muny_Production_Photo_1938_Richard (Red) Skelton_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1938: Richard (Red) Skelton in Gentlemen Unafraid Ruth Cunliff Russell
The American Way_Muny_Production_Photo_1940_Vincent Prince_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1940: Vincent Prince in The American Way Ruth Cunliff Russell
Call Me Madam_Muny_Production_Photo_1954_Elaine Stritch_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1954: Elaine Stritch in Call Me Madam Ruth Cunliff Russell
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Barbara Cook_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Barbara Cook in Irene Muny Archive
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Paul Lynde_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Paul Lynde in Irene Muny Archive
Roberta_Muny_Production_Photo_1959_Bob Hope_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1959: Bob Hope in Roberta Muny Archive
Calamity Jane_Muny_Production_Photo_1961_Edie Adams_HR_David M. Henschel.jpg
1961: Edie Adams in Calamity Jane David M. Henschel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!