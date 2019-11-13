Jason Gotay, Cady Huffman, Charlotte Maltby, More Set for Reading of Noël Coward’s I'll Leave It to You

Marcia Milgrom Dodge will direct the reading for the Project Shaw series.

Gingold Theatrical Group’s 14th season of Project Shaw will conclude December 16 at 7 PM with a reading of Noël Coward’s I’ll Leave It to You at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space.

Marcia Milgrom Dodge will direct a cast that features Fred Applegate, Cynthia Darlow, Jason Gotay, Tony winner Cady Huffman, Charlotte Maltby, Robert Petkoff, Emily Rynasko, Paige Silvester, Robbie Simpson, and Emma Stratton.

I’ll Leave It to You tells the story of a widow with five grown children, Mrs. Dermot (Huffman), who turns to brother Dan for help. Uncle Dan arrives to find an idle family ready to live on his money. He announces that he is doomed to die in three years and that he will leave his money to the member of the family who has made good by then

“Inspired by Shaw’s whimsical comedy You Never Can Tell, Noël Coward aspired to be the ‘new’ Shaw with I’ll Leave It to You. That was until he arranged a meeting with [George Bernard Shaw] who set him straight, assuring him that a Noël Coward would offer a far more compelling voice than yet another Shaw wanna-be: ‘Be yourself, everyone else is taken.’ He wisely took this advice. This rarely seen charming comedy from 1920 was his first bold step into becoming the unique and celebrated artist we all know and love,” said Artistic Director David Staller in a statement. “Noël Coward’s first play, which we’re thrilled to offer on what will be his 120th birthday, may be a new discovery for you, but it’s certainly time it was brought back into the light.”

Gingold Theatrical Group will announce the 15th season of Project Shaw in the coming weeks.

Tickets are $40, available at SymphonySpace.org. Special reserved VIP seating, for $55, is available by emailing info@gingoldgroup.org.

