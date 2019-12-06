Jason SweetTooth Williams, Eddie Korbich, Alexa Green, More Set for Free Broadway's Future Holiday Concert

The performance will feature all-new holiday songs by a host of composers.

Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, will continue December 16 with a holiday concert in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Produced, directed, and hosted by John Znidarsic, the free performance, featuring all-new holiday songs, will begin at 6 PM.

Featured writers are Greg Pliska, Billy Recce, Ben Caplan, Bryan Blaskie, Laurie Hochman, Danny Ursetti, Lauren Taslitz, Jay Alan Zimmerman, Craig Swanson, Kenneth Miles Ellington Lopez, Jonathon Lynch, Gil Varod, Rachel Dean, Wes Braver, Marcus Perkins, Kim Jinhyoung, Kyle Segar, David Kornfeld, Anya Turner, Robert Grusecki, Sarah Ziegler, Nicky Phillips, Jamie Maletz, Eric Fegan, Cheryl Stern, and Tom Kochan.

Performing the new works will be Eddie Korbich, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Alexa Green, Ben Jones, Maddy Baker, Ben Schrager, Cori Jaskier, Belén Moyano, Amy Weintraub, Charlie Romano, Alex Petti, Dan Wilson, Mick Bleyer, Sierra Rein, Melissa Zimmerman, Matthew Wells, Kaylin Hedges, Annabelle Lee Revak, Mikayla Iovine, William Bishop, and Eric Fegan.

Earlier that week, on December 14 at 2:30 PM, Broadway’s Future will also present a concert featuring traditional and new holiday songs performed by students and graduates of Marymount Manhattan College.

Produced, directed, and hosted by Znidarsic and Patricia Hoag Simon, the free concert will have musical direction by Nick Ferla. Writers and performers will include Brendan Morris, Brian Veith, Hope Spinner, Isabelle Moore, Grace Stephens, Carly Sica, Natalie Pira, Quenton Ellis, Rikki Ziegleman, Taylor Newsom, Mia Massaro, Marika Abe, Jae Brown, Cissy Walken, Grace Smyth, Nicholas Godfrey, Julia Marson, Liam Munn Lillie Ellars, Rodolfo Soto, Robert Taylor Jr., Brett Miller, Gaby Mank, Victor Vazquez, Logan Mace, Alex Duprey, Andrew Harvey, Trevor Norris, Rafael Fuentes, Robbie Torres, Caitlin Mallory, Drew Hope, Evy Peace, Brian Fender Shirley, Eme Bentancur, Erin Eichsfeld, and Jessie Jordan.