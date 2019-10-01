Jay Armstrong Johnson Will Revive I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters This Halloween

The annual Hocus Pocus concert event returns to (le) Poisson Rouge for two performances this Halloween.

The Phantom of the Opera and On the Town star Jay Armstrong Johnson will return to (le) Poisson Rouge October 28 for two performances of his annual Halloween concert event, I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters. The celebration of Disney’s 1993 Halloween fan favorite Hocus Pocus returns for its fourth year, having sold out each of its previous engagements. Johnson will again play Winifred Sanderson (the role originated on screen by Bette Midler), alongside returning cast members Emily Cates and Danny Marin. Show times are 7 PM and 10 PM. Special guests remain to be announced. Previous special guests have included included Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Andy Mientus (Smash), Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown), and Major Attaway (Aladdin). Concert-goers are encouraged to dress as their favorite Hocus Pocus character. Click here to purchase tickets.

