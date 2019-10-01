Jay Armstrong Johnson Will Revive I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters This Halloween

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Jay Armstrong Johnson Will Revive I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters This Halloween
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 01, 2019
 
The annual Hocus Pocus concert event returns to (le) Poisson Rouge for two performances this Halloween.

The Phantom of the Opera and On the Town star Jay Armstrong Johnson will return to (le) Poisson Rouge October 28 for two performances of his annual Halloween concert event, I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters.

The celebration of Disney’s 1993 Halloween fan favorite Hocus Pocus returns for its fourth year, having sold out each of its previous engagements. Johnson will again play Winifred Sanderson (the role originated on screen by Bette Midler), alongside returning cast members Emily Cates and Danny Marin.

Show times are 7 PM and 10 PM.

Special guests remain to be announced. Previous special guests have included included Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Andy Mientus (Smash), Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown), and Major Attaway (Aladdin).

Concert-goers are encouraged to dress as their favorite Hocus Pocus character.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!