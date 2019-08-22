Jaymes Jorsling's Jazz Play (A)loft Modulation to Premiere Off-Broadway

Inspired by true events from the 1950s and ’60s, the play features a live jazz band that will improvise nightly.

In his new play (A)loft Modulation, playwright Jaymes Jorsling brings to life 821 Sixth Avenue as it was during the 1950s and ’60s: a dilapidated five-floor walk-up in Manhattan’s seedy flower district that was an after-hours haunt of musicians, artists, junkies, and prostitutes. The world premiere Off-Broadway this fall will feature a live jazz band led by saxophonist Jonathan Beshay that will improvise nightly.

(A)loft Modulation is presented by the american vicarious. Performances will begin September 26 in the Mezzanine Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres for a run scheduled through October 27.

Inspired by true events, (A)loft Modulation traces the turbulent, roiling obsessions of artists and loiterers in their pursuit of purpose, while social chaos seeks to overthrow American culture. Using archival video and sound, the play will bring 821 Sixth Avenue back to life for a few hours each night.

Christopher McElroen directs a cast made up of Kevin Cristaldi (Dear Darkness, Message to Michael), Spencer Hamp (Equus, The Cherry Orchard), Charlie Hudson III (A Raisin in the Sun, Hurt Village), Elisha Lawson (Syncing Ink, A Raisin in the Sun), Eric Miller (Mope, Roger and Tom), Buzz Roddy (The Deuce, The Show Off), PJ Sosko (The Traveling Lady, Row After Row), Christina Toth (Orange Is the New Black, Boardwalk Empire), and Julia Watt (Invisible Man).

The show features additional piano composition by Grammy nominee Gerald Clayton. The design team includes scenic designer Troy Hourie, costume designer Elivia Bovenzi, lighting designer Becky Heisler McCarthy, sound designer Andy Evan Cohen, and video designer Adam J. Thompson.

