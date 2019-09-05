Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mays, More Join Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in Broadway's The Music Man

A quartet of Tony winners will take on principal roles in the upcoming revival.

A new round of principal casting for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man has added four Tony Award winners to the roster, joining fellow Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Jayne Houdyshell (The Humans, King Lear) will take on the role of Mrs. Shinn, with Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Mayor Shinn, Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!, The Ferryman) as Marcellus Washburn, and Marie Mullen (The Beauty Queen of Lennane) as Mrs. Paroo.

The Scott Rudin-produced revival, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, will begin September 9, 2020, at a Shubert venue to be announced. Opening night is set for October 15. Additional casting will be announced later.

Rudin's creative team for the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! will reunite for the staging: set and costume designer Santo Loquasto, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Scott Lehrer, and dance arranger David Chase. The team also includes orchestrator Jonathan Tunick and musical director Patrick Vaccariello.

