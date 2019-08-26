Jeff Applegate Replaces Claybourne Elder in Off-Broadway Revival of Caesar and Cleopatra

Off-Broadway News   Jeff Applegate Replaces Claybourne Elder in Off-Broadway Revival of Caesar and Cleopatra
By Andrew Gans
Aug 26, 2019
Jeff Applegate
Jeff Applegate
David Staller will direct the Gingold Theatrical Group’s revival of the George Bernard Shaw comedy.

Jeff Applegate has replaced Clayborne Elder in the Gingold Theatrical Group's revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Caesar and Cleopatra, which will begin previews September 3 prior to an official opening September 24 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Applegate, who has been seen in the national tours of Mamma Mia! and Cheers: Live on Stage, will play Rufio. Elder (Torch Song, Sunday in the Park With George) departed the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Mike Birbiglia-_The_New_One_Broadway_Opening_Night_2018_37_HR.jpg
Claybourne Elder Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Helmed by Artistic Director David Staller, performances will continue through October 12.

The staging will also feature the previously reported Brenda Braxton (Chicago, Smokey Joe's Café) as Ftatateeta, Rajesh Bose (Henry VI, The Seagull) as Pothinus, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables) as Caesar, Dan Dominques (Wild Goose Dreams) as Apolldorus, Jonathan Hadley (Jersey Boys, Finian's Rainbow) as Britannus, and Teresa Avia Lim (Junk) as Cleopatra.

Shaw's 1898 comedy hasn’t been given a full production in New York City in over 40 years. As an early attempt to craft a theatrical relationship that evolved into the Eliza-Higgins partnership of Shaw’s Pygmalion, the play addresses women’s rights, sexual roles, empowering the disenfranchised, having the courage to define the self in the face of social and societal rigid expectations, being an active member of the community, and the dangers of Imperialist Colonization.

The creative team will include scenic designer Brian Prather, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Jamie Roderick, and sound designer Frederick Kennedy.

