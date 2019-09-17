Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders Begins Off-Broadway

Kara Young, Javier Muñoz, Teagle F. Bougere, and more are in the cast of the world premiere at MTC.

Performances begin September 17 at Manhattan Theater Club's Studio at Stage II for the world premiere of Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders, a play about a mixed race family being pulled in different directions in a sleepy New England town.

Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds) directs a cast made up of Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, City Center's upcoming Working), Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Uly Schlesinger (Chicago Med), and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

In The New Englanders, a teenage daughter and her dads are each trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her sleepy New England town where she feels hopelessly trapped. Her fathers are each being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

The New Englanders feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Alan C. Edwards, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

The Manhattan Theatre Club production will officially open October 2 at the Studio at Stage II – Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center.