Jeff Augustin’s The New Englanders Opens Off-Broadway

Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere, and Patrick Breen star in the world premiere from Manhattan Theatre Club.

The world premiere of Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders opens at New York City Center October 2. The new play, about a mixed race family in New England being pulled in different directions, is directed by Saheem Ali and presented by Manhattan Theatre Club.

The New Englanders features a cast made up of Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, City Center's upcoming Working), Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Uly Schlesinger (Chicago Med), and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

In The New Englanders, which began performances September 17, a teenage daughter and her dads are trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her environment. Her fathers are each being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

The New Englanders feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Alan C. Edwards, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Performances are in Studio at Stage II – Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center.

