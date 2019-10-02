Jeff Augustin’s The New Englanders Opens Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Oct 02, 2019
 
Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere, and Patrick Breen star in the world premiere from Manhattan Theatre Club.
Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere, and Patrick Breen in The New Englanders Joan Marcus

The world premiere of Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders opens at New York City Center October 2. The new play, about a mixed race family in New England being pulled in different directions, is directed by Saheem Ali and presented by Manhattan Theatre Club.

The New Englanders features a cast made up of Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, City Center's upcoming Working), Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Uly Schlesinger (Chicago Med), and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

In The New Englanders, which began performances September 17, a teenage daughter and her dads are trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her environment. Her fathers are each being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

The New Englanders feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Alan C. Edwards, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Performances are in Studio at Stage II – Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center.

Production Photos: The New Englanders Off-Broadway

Production Photos: The New Englanders Off-Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere, and Patrick Breen in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0550r.jpg
Teagle F. Bougere and Patrick Breen in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0542r.jpg
Adam Langdon and Kara Young in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0537.JPG
Adam Langdon and Patrick Breen in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0070r.jpg
Teagle F. Bougere and Kara Young in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0100r.jpg
Javier Muñoz and Teagle F. Bougere in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0006r.jpg
Patrick Breen and Kara Young in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0091r.jpg
Crystal Finn and Javier Muñoz in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
