Jekyll & Hyde Star Constantine Maroulis to Join Frank Wildhorn at The Green Room 42

The Rock of Ages Tony nominee starred in the 2013 Broadway return of Wildhorn’s pop favorite Jekyll & Hyde.

Tony- and Grammy Award–nominated composer Frank Wildhorn will play The Green Room 42 October 31. The Halloween concert celebration will feature Jekyll & Hyde leading man Constantine Maroulis and Takako Wildhorn.

Performances will take place at 7 PM and 9:30 PM.

Known for the fourth season of American Idol, Maroulis made his Broadway debut in The Wedding Singer in 2006. He returned in 2009 with a Tony-nominated performance in the '80s jukebox hit Rock of Ages, and again in 2013, taking on the dual title role in Wildhorn’s gothic pop tuner Jekyll & Hyde. His album of original music, Until I’m Wanted, is due out later this year.

Wildhorn received Best Original Score Tony nominations for The Scarlet Pimpernel and The Civil War. His shows also include Wonderland, Dracula, Havana, Camille Claudel, The Count of Monte Cristo, Carmen, Rudolf, Mitsuko, Never Say Goodbye, and Tears of Heaven.

A movie adaptation of Jekyll & Hyde is currently in development from Oscar-winning Birdman screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris. A timeline has not been announced.

For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.


