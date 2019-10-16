Jenn Colella, Caitlin Kinnunen, Will Swenson, Kate Baldwin Will Star in Fun Home Reading in a Funeral Home

The reading will be held at New York’s Plaza Jewish Community Chapel.

A site-appropriate benefit reading of the Tony-winning musical Fun Home will be presented December 19 at 8 PM at New York's Plaza Jewish Community Chapel.

Directed by Daniella Caggiano, the cast will be led by Tony nominees Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Alison, Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) as Medium Alison, Will Swenson (Waitress) as Bruce, and Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) as Helen with twin actors, newcomer Noelle Hammond as Small Alison and Lennon Nate Hammond as John, and Pierson Salvador as Christian. Additional casting will be announced later.

Georgia Stitt will be the music director for the reading.

Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir, Fun Home has a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori. The unconventional show made history as the first Broadway musical written by women to win the Best Musical Tony, as well as the first Tony-winning musical to have a lesbian as its main character. Tesori and Kron also won the Tony Award for Best Original Score. The musical won five Tony Awards in all, including Best Book (Kron) and Best Direction (Sam Gold).

Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company/Rachel Kunstadt, in association with Jamie Maletz Musicals, present the reading. Tickets, priced at $100, will go on sale November 11. Visit QodTheatre.org.