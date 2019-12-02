Jenn Colella, Kyle Scatliffe, Natalie Toro, More Set for Reading of The Tin Woman Musical

An industry reading of the new musical The Tin Woman, based on Sean Grennan's play of the same name, will be presented in Manhattan December 13.
Directed by Amy Corcoran, the reading will feature Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Joy, Joel Hatch as Hank, Kyle Scatliffe as Jack, Natalie Toro as Alice, Audrey Cardwell as Sammy, and Angela Grovey as Darla.
The Tin Woman has a book by original author Grennan, music by Anne and Ian Eisendrath, and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Grennan.
The musical concerns Joy, who is reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, and finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues, resulting in a roller-coaster of tears, laughter, and healing.
The reading, presented by The Fourth Act, is managed by Alchemy Production Group.
