Jenn Colella, Kyle Scatliffe, Natalie Toro, More Set for Reading of The Tin Woman Musical

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Jenn Colella, Kyle Scatliffe, Natalie Toro, More Set for Reading of The Tin Woman Musical
By Andrew Gans
Dec 02, 2019
 
Amy Corcoran will direct the presentation of the new work.
Outer Critics Circle Awards_2019_Jenn Colella_HR.jpg
Jenn Colella Joseph Marzullo/WENN

An industry reading of the new musical The Tin Woman, based on Sean Grennan's play of the same name, will be presented in Manhattan December 13.

Directed by Amy Corcoran, the reading will feature Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Joy, Joel Hatch as Hank, Kyle Scatliffe as Jack, Natalie Toro as Alice, Audrey Cardwell as Sammy, and Angela Grovey as Darla.

Kyle Scatliffe
Kyle Scatliffe Photo by Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Tin Woman has a book by original author Grennan, music by Anne and Ian Eisendrath, and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Grennan.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

The musical concerns Joy, who is reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, and finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues, resulting in a roller-coaster of tears, laughter, and healing.

The reading, presented by The Fourth Act, is managed by Alchemy Production Group.

See Rachel Bay Jones, Jenn Colella, and More Explore Greece With Playbill Travel

See Rachel Bay Jones, Jenn Colella, and More Explore Greece With Playbill Travel

22 PHOTOS
Playbill_Travel_Broadway_on_The_Highs_Seas_10_Greek_Isles_2019_HR
Athens Playbill Travel
Playbill_Travel_Broadway_on_The_Highs_Seas_10_Greek_Isles_2019_HR
Views from the top of the Theater of Dionysus in the Acropolis in Athens Playbill Travel
Playbill_Travel_Broadway_on_The_Highs_Seas_10_Greek_Isles_2019_HR
The Parthenon Playbill Travel
Playbill_Travel_Broadway_on_The_Highs_Seas_10_Greek_Isles_2019_HR
The Erechtheion Playbill Travel
Playbill_Travel_Broadway_on_The_Highs_Seas_10_Greek_Isles_2019_HR
The Erechtheion Playbill Travel
Playbill_Travel_Broadway_on_The_Highs_Seas_10_Greek_Isles_2019_HR
View from the top of Patmos Playbill Travel
Playbill_Travel_Broadway_on_The_Highs_Seas_10_Greek_Isles_2019_HR
Le Lyrial in Patmos Playbill Travel
Playbill_Travel_Broadway_on_The_Highs_Seas_10_Greek_Isles_2019_HR
Jenn Colella on the craters of Santorini Playbill Travel
Playbill_Travel_Broadway_on_The_Highs_Seas_10_Greek_Isles_2019_HR
Rachel Bay Jones on the craters of Santorini Playbill Travel
Playbill_Travel_Broadway_on_The_Highs_Seas_10_Greek_Isles_2019_HR
Benim Foster, Miranda Jones, and Rachel Bay Jones Playbill Travel
Share

Colella has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!