Jenn Colella, Mykal Kilgore, Gerard Canonico, More Featured on Recording of New Musical Beau

By Andrew Gans
Oct 04, 2019
 
Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar’s musical will be released by Sony Masterworks Broadway.
Jenn Colella Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the world-premiere recording of Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar's new musical Beau digitally October 25 and on CD November 15.

The recording features the talents of Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Mykal Kilgore (Motown), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Saint Aubyn (Ain't Too Proud), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Ben Roseberry (Hercules), John Krause (Hadestown), Max Sangerman (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Jeb Brown (Beautiful), Matt Rodin, Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), Olivia Griffin, Marlene Ginader (Once tour), Amelia Cormack (Kinky Boots tour), and Jeremy Sevelovitz (Chasing The Song).

Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons
Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons Christoper Boudewyns

Available for preorder, the album features original music, concept, book, and lyrics by Lyons (Beautiful), who built an original funk-folk score with Pakchar (Five Points).

Beau tells the story of Ace Baker, who at 12 discovers the grandfather his mother intended to keep a secret, a man who changes Ace's life forever by putting a guitar in his hand.

The recording also has music supervision and arrangements by Chris Gurr (The Prom) and orchestrations by Pakchar. The recording is produced by Lyons, Pakchar, and Gurr.

A concert presentation of Beau will be held October 28 at 9:30 PM at Joe’s Pub in New York. Click here for more information.

Directed by Michael Wilson, with choreography by Bright Star's Josh Rhodes, Beau made its debut production this summer at The Adirondack Theatre Festival.


Snaps for Opening Night: Come From Away’s Jenn Colella and Kendra Kassebaum Get Glam

Snaps for Opening Night: Come From Away’s Jenn Colella and Kendra Kassebaum Get Glam

Backstage at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, Colella and Kassebaum take us to their dressing room as they get dolled up for the opening night afterparty at Gotham Hall.

22 PHOTOS
Jenn Colella and Kendra Kassebaum
Opening night letters and well wishes from the other Broadway shows fora happy opening night for Come From Away . Roberto Araujo
Beverley Bass <i>Tales from the Cockpit</i>
An article about Jenn Colella and the real life Beverley Bass, Tales from the Cockpit, hangs backstage. Roberto Araujo
Jenn Colella
She adds a dash of eyeshadow. Roberto Araujo
Jenn Colella
Colella touches up her make-up. Roberto Araujo
Jenn Colella and Kendra Kassebaum
Colella goes for a strong red lip. Roberto Araujo
Jenn Colella
Colella finishes her ’do. Roberto Araujo
Jenn Colella and Kendra Kassebaum
Actor Jenn Colella, who plays Beverly Bass among other characters, in her opening night look. Roberto Araujo
Jenn Colella
Colella is ready to celebrate a successful opening night on Broadway. Roberto Araujo
Female pilot barbie.
A gift for Colella on opening night: a female pilot Barbie. Roberto Araujo
Gifts for opening night.
Gifts for opening night decorate Colella’s dressing station. Roberto Araujo
