Jenn Colella, Mykal Kilgore, Gerard Canonico, More Featured on Recording of New Musical Beau

Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar’s musical will be released by Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the world-premiere recording of Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar's new musical Beau digitally October 25 and on CD November 15.

The recording features the talents of Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Mykal Kilgore (Motown), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Saint Aubyn (Ain't Too Proud), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Ben Roseberry (Hercules), John Krause (Hadestown), Max Sangerman (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Jeb Brown (Beautiful), Matt Rodin, Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), Olivia Griffin, Marlene Ginader (Once tour), Amelia Cormack (Kinky Boots tour), and Jeremy Sevelovitz (Chasing The Song).

Available for preorder, the album features original music, concept, book, and lyrics by Lyons (Beautiful), who built an original funk-folk score with Pakchar (Five Points).

Beau tells the story of Ace Baker, who at 12 discovers the grandfather his mother intended to keep a secret, a man who changes Ace's life forever by putting a guitar in his hand.

The recording also has music supervision and arrangements by Chris Gurr (The Prom) and orchestrations by Pakchar. The recording is produced by Lyons, Pakchar, and Gurr.

A concert presentation of Beau will be held October 28 at 9:30 PM at Joe’s Pub in New York. Click here for more information.

Directed by Michael Wilson, with choreography by Bright Star's Josh Rhodes, Beau made its debut production this summer at The Adirondack Theatre Festival.



