Jeremy Jordan to Join Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors

The Tony nominee will play Seymour beginning in March.

Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan will step into the current Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, succeeding fellow Tony nominee Gideon Glick as Seymour beginning March 17. The staging has extended its run at the Westside Theatre through May 10.

The Michael Mayer-helmed production also features Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, Kingsley Leggs as the voice of Audrey II, Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon, with Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Jordan recently did double-duty on Broadway, appearing in American Son and Waitress in the 2018–2019 season; he reprised his role in the former in a film adaptation for Netflix. He managed a similar feat in the 2011–2012 season, appearing in Bonnie & Clyde and Newsies (earning him a Tony nomination).

His screen credits include the CW's Supergirl, NBC's Smash, and the film adaptation of The Last Five Years.

The revival, an homage to the original run's downtown roots (so to speak), opened in October last year, with Jonathan Groff taking center stage as Seymour.

