Jeremy Jordan to Join Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Jeremy Jordan to Join Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors
By Ryan McPhee
Feb 05, 2020
Buy Tickets to Little Shop of Horrors
 
The Tony nominee will play Seymour beginning in March.
Chita_Rivera_Awards_2018_47_HR.jpg
Jeremy Jordan Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan will step into the current Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, succeeding fellow Tony nominee Gideon Glick as Seymour beginning March 17. The staging has extended its run at the Westside Theatre through May 10.

The Michael Mayer-helmed production also features Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, Kingsley Leggs as the voice of Audrey II, Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon, with Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Jordan recently did double-duty on Broadway, appearing in American Son and Waitress in the 2018–2019 season; he reprised his role in the former in a film adaptation for Netflix. He managed a similar feat in the 2011–2012 season, appearing in Bonnie & Clyde and Newsies (earning him a Tony nomination).

His screen credits include the CW's Supergirl, NBC's Smash, and the film adaptation of The Last Five Years.

The revival, an homage to the original run's downtown roots (so to speak), opened in October last year, with Jonathan Groff taking center stage as Seymour.

Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
Jonathan Groff in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Tom Alan Robbins and Jonathan Groff in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Tom Alan Robbins and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff and the Urchins in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!