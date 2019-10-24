Jeremy Kushnier, Jennifer Cody, More Will Star in Redhouse Arts Center’s God of Carnage

Hunter Foster will direct the Yasmina Reza comedy at the Syracuse venue.

Redhouse Arts Center will present Yasmina Reza’s Tony-winning play God of Carnage November 7–17 in Syracuse, New York.

Directed by Tony nominee Hunter Foster, who is artistic director of the company, the production will feature Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Rent, Jersey Boys) as Alan, Jennifer Cody (Shrek, Pajama Game, A Christmas Story) as Annette, Josie DeVincenzo as Veronica, and Sky Seals as Michael.

In God of Carnage, an innocent squabble over a playground incident brings together parents in hopes of resolving the conflict. Diplomacy and niceties among adults soon deteriorate into a childish evening of name-calling, tears, and tantrums.

The production will also feature scenic and lighting design by Marie Yokohama, costumes by Donnie Williams, sound design by Anthony Vadala, and associate direction by Adrian Beck. Cynthia Reid will be the stage manager with Ryan Albinus as the assistant stage manager, Josh Reid as the production manager, and Scott Little as the technical director.

Visit TheRedHouse.org.

