Jeremy Kushnier, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Joseph Medeiros Cast in Loch Ness, a New Musical

Performances will begin in September at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival.

Casting has been announced for the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival’s fall production of Loch Ness, a New Musical, which begins performances September 28 and continues through October 13 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park, New York.

Marshall Pailet will direct with choreography by Misha Shields and musical direction by Madeline Smith.

The cast will include Kaylin Hedges (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl) as Haley Westerbrook, Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels, Footloose) as her father Thomas, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Lysistrata Jones, Legally Blonde) as Nessie, Sarah Killough (Travesties, Long Day’s Journey Into Night) as Haley’s mother Annabel, Cathryn Wake (Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812) as heiress Lady Callaghan, Joseph Medeiros (Groundhog Day, Matilda) as The Oiler, Matthew Quinn (Finding Neverland tour) as Mr. Ogilvie, and Brennan Caldwell (Neurosis, Blanket of Dust) as Captain CJ with Sam Gold (lead puppeteer), Brooke Boyd, Crawford Horton, Jordan Fife Hunt, and Katelyn Langwith.

Loch Ness, a New Musical features a book and music by Marshall Pailet and book and lyrics by A.D. Penedo.

The production will also have scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III, sound design by Ed Chapman, lighting design by Jake DeGroot, costume design by Sarah Cubbage, and wig design by Alfonso Annotto.

Loch Ness, a New Musical is produced by special agreement with Victoria Lang, Martian Entertainment, and Mark Schwartz.

Visit FingerLakesMTF.com.

