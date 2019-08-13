Jeremy Kushnier, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Joseph Medeiros Cast in Loch Ness, a New Musical

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Jeremy Kushnier, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Joseph Medeiros Cast in Loch Ness, a New Musical
By Andrew Gans
Aug 13, 2019
 
Performances will begin in September at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival.
Jeremy_Kushnier_2017_HR.jpg
Jeremy Kushnier

Casting has been announced for the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival’s fall production of Loch Ness, a New Musical, which begins performances September 28 and continues through October 13 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park, New York.

Marshall Pailet will direct with choreography by Misha Shields and musical direction by Madeline Smith.

Chick Flick_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Lindsay Nicole Chambers Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The cast will include Kaylin Hedges (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl) as Haley Westerbrook, Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels, Footloose) as her father Thomas, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Lysistrata Jones, Legally Blonde) as Nessie, Sarah Killough (Travesties, Long Day’s Journey Into Night) as Haley’s mother Annabel, Cathryn Wake (Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812) as heiress Lady Callaghan, Joseph Medeiros (Groundhog Day, Matilda) as The Oiler, Matthew Quinn (Finding Neverland tour) as Mr. Ogilvie, and Brennan Caldwell (Neurosis, Blanket of Dust) as Captain CJ with Sam Gold (lead puppeteer), Brooke Boyd, Crawford Horton, Jordan Fife Hunt, and Katelyn Langwith.

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

Loch Ness, a New Musical features a book and music by Marshall Pailet and book and lyrics by A.D. Penedo.

The production will also have scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III, sound design by Ed Chapman, lighting design by Jake DeGroot, costume design by Sarah Cubbage, and wig design by Alfonso Annotto.

Loch Ness, a New Musical is produced by special agreement with Victoria Lang, Martian Entertainment, and Mark Schwartz.

Visit FingerLakesMTF.com.

First Look at Head Over Heels on Broadway

First Look at Head Over Heels on Broadway

The jukebox musical, featuring the iconic band’s music, is set to open July 26 at the Hudson Theatre.

8 PHOTOS
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0425 final_HR.jpg
Taylor Iman Jones and company Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0392 final_HR.jpg
Tom Alan Robbins and Jeremy Kushnier Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0466 final_HR.jpg
Andrew Durand and Alexandra Socha Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0454 final_HR.jpg
Tanya Haglund, Samantha Pollino, Bonnie Milligan, Ari Groover, and Amber Ardolino Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 1618 final_HR.jpg
Peppermint and ensemble Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0635 final_HR.jpg
Company Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0629 final_HR.jpg
Rachel York, Jeremy Kushnier, and company Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 1591 final_HR.jpg
Company Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!