Jeremy O. Harris and the Cast of Slave Play Reveal What to Expect From the Play on Broadway

The new drama, which played a sold-out, extended run Off-Broadway, moves into the Golden Theatre.

Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, seen this past winter in a sold-out, critically acclaimed run at New York Theatre Workshop, will transfer to Broadway's Golden Theatre. Playbill spoke to the playwright and the cast who revealed what audiences can expect from the play New York has been buzzing about. Watch the video above.

To increase access for theatregoers, 10,000 tickets to the show will be $39. Tickets, now available to Audience Rewards members, will go on sale to the general public July 13.

Robert O’Hara, who helmed the world premiere, will return to direct, with performances set to begin September 10, with an October 6 opening night. The show is scheduled for a limited 17-week run through January 5, 2020, and will mark the Broadway debut for both playwright and director. Reprising their performances from the New York Theatre Workshop engagement will be: Ato Blankson-Wood (Hair) as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer (Six Degrees of Separation) as Dustin, Sullivan Jones (The Looming Tower) as Phillip, Chalia La Tour (Yale Rep's Cadillac Crew) as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio (Wit) as Patricia, Annie McNamara (Iowa) as Alana, and Paul Alexander Nolan (Escape to Margaritaville) as Jim. Joining them on Broadway will be Joaquina Kalukango (The Color Purple), who will play Kaneisha.

Rounding out the cast are understudies Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.

In Slave Play, the old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation—in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. Fear and desire entwine as three couples navigate the complicated meaning of race, history, gender, and sexuality in 21st-century America.