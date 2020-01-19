Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play Wraps Up Broadway Run January 19

The critically acclaimed play, directed by Robert O'Hara, concludes its extended, limited engagement at the Golden Theatre.

Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play wraps up its extended, critically acclaimed Broadway run at the John Golden Theatre January 19. Directed by Robert O'Hara, the play, which has won numerous awards, officially opened October 6 following a hit downtown run last season.

Slave Play follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality in 21st-century America. The ensemble features Joaquina Kalukango as Kaneisha, Ato Blankson-Wood as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer as Dustin, Sullivan Jones as Phillip, Chalia La Tour as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio as Patricia, Annie McNamara as Alana, and Paul Alexander Nolan as Jim.

READ: Why Broadway Can’t Stop Buzzing About Slave Play

The Broadway production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound and original music by Lindsay Jones, dramaturgy by Amauta Marston-Firmino, movement by Byron Easley, and intimacy and fight direction by Claire Warden.

LOOK BACK: Meet Playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Making His Mark With 2 World Premieres Off-Broadway

Slave Play, which made its world premiere in 2018 at Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop, is the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Playwriting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

