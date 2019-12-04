Jeremy O. Harris’ Zola Movie, Julie Taymor and Sarah Ruhl’s Gloria Steinem Biopic, More to Premiere at 2020 Sundance Film Festival

The new lineup includes movies featuring such stage veterans as Laura Benanti, Laura Linney, and Reed Birney.

A host of Broadway artists—from actors to directors and writers—are taking to the silver screen as part of Sundance Film Festival’s 2020 lineup, unveiled December 4. Among the titles are the much-anticipated movie take on the “Zola Twitter saga“ from Slave Play scribe Jeremy O. Harris and Janicza Bravo and the Gloria Steinem biopic by Julie Taymor and Sarah Ruhl.

Zola, co-written Harris and director Bravo, recounts the multi-tweet tale shared by Twitter user @zolarmoon (Aziah Wells) in 2015 as she chronicled her nightmarish trip to Florida with an exotic dancer. The cast includes Tony nominee Colman Domingo and Tony winner Ari’el Stachel.

Glorias, with Julianne Moore, Bette Midler, and Janelle Monae, follows Gloria Steinem’s pursuit as a civil rights trailblazer. Tony winner Taymor directs the movie, which she penned with Tony nominee and Pulitzer finalist Ruhl.

Additional selections include the film adaptation of Florian Zeller’s play The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman; The 40-Year-Old Version, about a playwright-turned-rapper and featuring Tony winner Reed Birney; and the documentary Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind.

Myriad other stage alums will appear on screen in various titles. Among those on the roster are Tony winners Laura Benanti (Worth) and Glenn Close (Four Good Days), Tony nominees Vanessa Williams (Bad Hair), Emily Skeggs (Dinner in America), and Peter Gallagher and Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs), plus Olivier winner and upcoming Hello, Dolly! star Imelda Staunton (Amulet) and Tony recipient Oona Laurence (Lost Girls).

The festival runs January 23–February 2. For the full lineup, visit Sundance.org.

