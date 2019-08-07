Jeremy Webb, Janine LaManna, Jennifer Cody Join SNL’s Heidi Gardner in Noises Off at Cape Playhouse

The Cape Playhouse at the Cape Cod Center for the Arts’ production of the Michael Frayn farce Noises Off begins August 7. Directed by Jeffry Denman, performances are scheduled through August 17 at the Massachusetts venue.
The cast includes Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner in her theatrical debut as Brooke, Jennifer Cody (Shrek, Urinetown) as Dotty, Craig Wesley Divino (Happy Birthday, Wanda Jane) as Tim, Taylor Galvin (The Marvelous Wonderettes) as Poppy, Philip Goodwin (Tartuffe, The School for Scandal) as Selsdon, Janine LaManna (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity) as Belinda, David Patterson (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Frederick, John Scherer (Lovemusik, By Jeeves) as Garry, and Jeremy Webb (Burn This, Tabletop) as Lloyd.
See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe
The limited engagement also features scenic design by David L. Arsenault, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Joe Palermo. The production stage manager is James Hansen, and casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.
Following Noises Off, The Cape Playhouse summer season will conclude with Deathtrap, starring two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser, August 21–31.
Tickets are on sale at CapePlayhouse.com.
Exclusive Look Inside Rehearsals for A Chorus Line at Cape Playhouse
Cody has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27,2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.