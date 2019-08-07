Jeremy Webb, Janine LaManna, Jennifer Cody Join SNL’s Heidi Gardner in Noises Off at Cape Playhouse

By Andrew Gans
Aug 07, 2019
 
Performances begin August 7 at the Massachusetts venue.
The Cape Playhouse at the Cape Cod Center for the Arts’ production of the Michael Frayn farce Noises Off begins August 7. Directed by Jeffry Denman, performances are scheduled through August 17 at the Massachusetts venue.

The cast includes Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner in her theatrical debut as Brooke, Jennifer Cody (Shrek, Urinetown) as Dotty, Craig Wesley Divino (Happy Birthday, Wanda Jane) as Tim, Taylor Galvin (The Marvelous Wonderettes) as Poppy, Philip Goodwin (Tartuffe, The School for Scandal) as Selsdon, Janine LaManna (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity) as Belinda, David Patterson (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Frederick, John Scherer (Lovemusik, By Jeeves) as Garry, and Jeremy Webb (Burn This, Tabletop) as Lloyd.

Jennifer Cody

The limited engagement also features scenic design by David L. Arsenault, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Joe Palermo. The production stage manager is James Hansen, and casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

Following Noises Off, The Cape Playhouse summer season will conclude with Deathtrap, starring two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser, August 21–31.

Tickets are on sale at CapePlayhouse.com.

