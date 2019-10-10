Jérôme Pradon and Mazz Murray Join Christine Allado and Jac Yarrow in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella in London

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Jérôme Pradon and Mazz Murray Join Christine Allado and Jac Yarrow in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella in London
By Andrew Gans
Oct 10, 2019
 
The staging will reflect the 2013 Broadway version of the musical, which features a new book and additional songs.
Jérôme Pradon
Jérôme Pradon

Casting is complete for the one-night-only concert performance of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s fairy-tale classic Cinderella at London’s Cadogan Hall October 20.

Jonathan O’Boyle (The View Upstairs), as previously announced, will direct the semi-staged concert, which will utilize the script and score from the 2013 Broadway adaptation of Cinderella. The revised edition features an updated book by Douglas Carter Beane and additional songs from the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

Cinderella Cadogan Hall poster art

Completing the company are Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!) as Madame and Jérôme Pradon (Miss Saigon) as Sebastian, who join Christine Allado (Prince of Egypt, Hamilton) as Ella, Jodie Jacobs (Unexpected Joy) as Charlotte, Dean John-Wilson (Cruel Intentions) as Jean-Michel, Cedric Neal (Back To The Future, The View UpStairs) as Lord Pinkleton, Dianne Pilkington (Only Fools and Horses, Young Frankenstein ) as Marie, Zoë Rainey (Kiss Me Kate, An American in Paris) as Gabrielle, and Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Prince Topher.

The chorus is comprised of Christopher Cameron, Charlotte Clitherow, Abigail Earnshaw, Benjamin Froehlich, Charlotte Kennedy, Richard James-King, Jade Marvin, Matt McDonald, Chris McGuigan, Mia Michaud, Sam Oladeinde, Michael Robert-Lowe, Justine Saville, Katie Shearman, Joe Thompson-Oubari, and Lizzie Wofford.

READ: Stiles and Drewe’s Gay Cinderella Update, Soho Cinders, to Play London’s Charing Cross Theatre

The performance will feature the 21-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra under the direction of Freddie Tapner. Dramaturgy is by Victoria Saxton with projection design by George Reeve.

The Cadogan Hall concert is produced by Brian Zeilinger and Jack Maple for Take Two Theatricals and Darren Bell for Club 11 London.

Julie Andrews starred in the 1957 made-for-television premiere of Cinderella, which was broadcast live to more than 107 million viewers across the U.S. The instant classic was remade for television in 1965 with Lesley Ann Warren in the title role and again in 1997, starring Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. Laura Osnes, Victoria Clark, and Santino Fontana opened the 2013 Broadway adaptation, which received nine Tony nominations, winning for Best Costume Design.

A Look Back at the Musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein

A Look Back at the Musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein

10 PHOTOS
The original Broadway cast of Oklahoma!
The original Broadway cast of Oklahoma! The Library of Congress
A scene from the original Broadway production of <i>Carousel</i>
A scene from the original Broadway production of Carousel Vandamm Studio/New York Public Library
A scene from Allegro.
A scene from Allegro.
South_Pacific_Broadway_Production_Photo_1949_Mary Martin (Nellie Forbush) and cast_HR.jpg
Mary Martin and the Cast of South Pacific Juliris Zalon/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gertrude Lawrence and Yul Brynner in the original 1951 Broadway production of The King and I.
Gertrude Lawrence and Yul Brynner in the original 1951 Broadway production of The King and I. Photo courtesy of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization
Me_&_Juliet_4 rom left Joan McCracken, Bob Fortier.jpg
Joan McCracken, Bob Fortier, and Cast Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Guy Raymond, Annabelle Gold, Keith Kaldenberg, Nicolas Orloff, Don Weissmuller, Mike Kellin, G.D. Wallace, Gene Kevin, Jenny Workman, Hobe Streiford, and Warren Kemmerling
Guy Raymond, Annabelle Gold, Keith Kaldenberg, Nicolas Orloff, Don Weissmuller, Mike Kellin, G.D. Wallace, Gene Kevin, Jenny Workman, Hobe Streiford, and Warren Kemmerling in Pipe Dream (1955)
Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana in <i>Cinderella</i>
Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana in Cinderella (originally written in 1957)
Flower_Drum_Song_Broadway_Production_Photos_1958_HR
Miyoshi Umeki, Ed Kenney, Juanita Hall, Keye Luke, and the Cast of Flower Drum Song (1958) The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Music Company
A scene from the original 1959 Broadway production of <i>The Sound of Music</i>.
A scene from the original 1959 Broadway production of The Sound of Music.
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!