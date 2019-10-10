Jérôme Pradon and Mazz Murray Join Christine Allado and Jac Yarrow in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella in London

The staging will reflect the 2013 Broadway version of the musical, which features a new book and additional songs.

Casting is complete for the one-night-only concert performance of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s fairy-tale classic Cinderella at London’s Cadogan Hall October 20.

Jonathan O’Boyle (The View Upstairs), as previously announced, will direct the semi-staged concert, which will utilize the script and score from the 2013 Broadway adaptation of Cinderella. The revised edition features an updated book by Douglas Carter Beane and additional songs from the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

Completing the company are Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!) as Madame and Jérôme Pradon (Miss Saigon) as Sebastian, who join Christine Allado (Prince of Egypt, Hamilton) as Ella, Jodie Jacobs (Unexpected Joy) as Charlotte, Dean John-Wilson (Cruel Intentions) as Jean-Michel, Cedric Neal (Back To The Future, The View UpStairs) as Lord Pinkleton, Dianne Pilkington (Only Fools and Horses, Young Frankenstein ) as Marie, Zoë Rainey (Kiss Me Kate, An American in Paris) as Gabrielle, and Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Prince Topher.

The chorus is comprised of Christopher Cameron, Charlotte Clitherow, Abigail Earnshaw, Benjamin Froehlich, Charlotte Kennedy, Richard James-King, Jade Marvin, Matt McDonald, Chris McGuigan, Mia Michaud, Sam Oladeinde, Michael Robert-Lowe, Justine Saville, Katie Shearman, Joe Thompson-Oubari, and Lizzie Wofford.

The performance will feature the 21-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra under the direction of Freddie Tapner. Dramaturgy is by Victoria Saxton with projection design by George Reeve.

The Cadogan Hall concert is produced by Brian Zeilinger and Jack Maple for Take Two Theatricals and Darren Bell for Club 11 London.

Julie Andrews starred in the 1957 made-for-television premiere of Cinderella, which was broadcast live to more than 107 million viewers across the U.S. The instant classic was remade for television in 1965 with Lesley Ann Warren in the title role and again in 1997, starring Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. Laura Osnes, Victoria Clark, and Santino Fontana opened the 2013 Broadway adaptation, which received nine Tony nominations, winning for Best Costume Design.

