Jersey Boys’ Michael Longoria to Release Album of Movie Love Songs

Like They Do in the Movies will drop October 11 featuring songs from Pretty Woman, Grease, Titanic, and more.

A new album from Michael Longoria featuring some of cinema’s most popular love songs will be released October 11. Like The Do in the Movies will celebrate the days of old Hollywood through the blockbusters of the ‘90s.

Some of the songs found on the 16-track album are “It Must Have Been Love” from Pretty Woman, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from Grease, and “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic. The album also includes an original song written by Longoria and arranged by James Dobinson called “Kiss Me (Like They Do In The Movies).” Like They Do In The Movies has arrangements by Rona Siddiqui and James Dobinson, and is produced by Michael Croiter.

Longoria has released two solo albums prior to this one—Broadway Brick by Brick in 2016 and Merry Christmas, Darling in 2018. His Broadway credits include Hairspray and Jersey Boys, in which he originated the role of Joey before taking over as Frankie Valli. In 2017, Longoria created the role of Freddy in the original Off-Broadway cast of The View UpStairs—he can be heard on the original cast album.

READ: The View UpStairs ’ Max Vernon Breaks Down The Newly Released Cast Album Track by Track

To promote the album, Longoria will hold concerts at The Green Room 42 October 10 in New York City and Feinstein’s at the Nikko in San Francisco October 16. Tickets for the NYC concert are available here while West Coast fans can buy tickets to the SF show here .

Track List:

1. “Kiss Me (Like They Do In The Movies)”

2. “In Your Eyes” (from Say Anything)

3. “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” (from Arthur)

4. “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)” (from A Star Is Born)

5. “Wind Beneath My Wings” (from Beaches)

6. “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” (from The Breakfast Club)

7. “Hopelessly Devoted To You” (from Grease)

8. “That Thing You Do” (from That Thing You Do!)

9. “It Must Have Been Love” (from Pretty Woman)

10. “I Will Always Love You” (from The Bodyguard)

11. “Take My Breath Away” (from Top Gun)

12. “Rainbow Connection” (from The Muppet Movie)

13. “Unchained Melody” (from Ghost)

14. “My Heart Will Go On” (from Titanic)

15. “The Rose” (from The Rose)

16. “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” (from Mannequin)