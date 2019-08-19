Jessica Hecht to Star Alongside Matt Bomer in The Sinner

The Broadway alums are set for the third season of USA's anthology series.

Broadway veteran Jessica Hecht has been tapped for the upcoming third season of The Sinner.

The Emmy-nominated actor, who has been a fixture on the New York theatre scene since 1990, will play a secluded painter in upstate New York, according to Deadline.

The third season of the anthology crime thriller series will follow a detective (Bill Pullman, recently on the London stage in All My Sons) as he investigates a tragic car accident and uncovers a hidden crime. The season will also star The Boys In The Band actor Matt Bomer.

Hecht recently received an Emmy nomination for her performance in the Netflix series Special and has appeared on Broadway in a number of shows including Harvey, Fiddler on the Roof, and A View from the Bridge, earning a Tony nomination for the last.