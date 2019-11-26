Jessica Phillips Joins Cast of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen November 26

The Tony-winning musical also welcomes a new Evan Hansen alternate.

The Tony-winning Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen welcomes Jessica Phillips to the cast at the Music Box Theatre November 26.

Phillips, who played Heidi Hansen in the national tour of the hit musical, steps into that role on Broadway, succeeding Lisa Brescia. Phillips has also been seen on Broadway in The Scarlet Pimpernel, Next to Normal, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and Leap of Faith.

Zachary Noah Piser also joins the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen November 26 as the Evan alternate, playing his first performance as Evan at the November 27 matinee. Piser played the role in the Toronto production of the hit musical and takes over from original Broadway cast member Michael Lee Brown, who played his final performance November 23.

The current Broadway cast is led by Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role with Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, Alex Boniello as Connor Murphy, and Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, with Roman Banks, Jessica Bogart, Lorna Courtney, Jane Pfitsch, Dan Macke, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

WATCH: Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Counts Down His Top 5 Smash Moments

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Michael Greif, features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The musical also features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano.

READ: The Real-Life Story That Inspired Dear Evan Hansen